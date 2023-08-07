trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2645843
Rahul Gandhi Reinstated As Lok Sabha Member, After SC Relief In Modi Surname Case

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 03:46 PM IST
The Lok Sabha Secretariat reinstated Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's membership on Monday, after the Supreme Court on delayed his conviction in the 'Modi' surname remark case. In March 2023, he was removed from the lower house.

