trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2701015
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Rahul Gandhi Silent on PM Modi's Discussion over TMC MP Mimicry

|Updated: Dec 20, 2023, 11:20 AM IST
Follow Us
In response to questions about Prime Minister Modi's conversation with VP Dhankhar regarding the TMC MP mimicry controversy, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi chose to remain silent, withholding any comments on the matter.

All Videos

Suspended TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Imitates RS Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, Rahul Gandhi Films Video
Play Icon3:38
Suspended TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Imitates RS Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, Rahul Gandhi Films Video
Sonia Gandhi makes huge remark over MPs suspension
Play Icon3:19
Sonia Gandhi makes huge remark over MPs suspension
VIRAL VIDEO : Lemur Makes Everyone Laugh by Asking for Back Scratches from Boys
Play Icon0:43
VIRAL VIDEO : Lemur Makes Everyone Laugh by Asking for Back Scratches from Boys
VIRAL VIDEO : Ticketless Passengers in 1st AC Coach: Railways Responds
Play Icon0:6
VIRAL VIDEO : Ticketless Passengers in 1st AC Coach: Railways Responds
VIRAL VIDEO : Florida Man Arrested for Cruelty: Strangling and Disposing of 16-Year-Old Dog
Play Icon0:22
VIRAL VIDEO : Florida Man Arrested for Cruelty: Strangling and Disposing of 16-Year-Old Dog

Trending Videos

Suspended TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Imitates RS Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, Rahul Gandhi Films Video
play icon3:38
Suspended TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Imitates RS Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, Rahul Gandhi Films Video
Sonia Gandhi makes huge remark over MPs suspension
play icon3:19
Sonia Gandhi makes huge remark over MPs suspension
VIRAL VIDEO : Lemur Makes Everyone Laugh by Asking for Back Scratches from Boys
play icon0:43
VIRAL VIDEO : Lemur Makes Everyone Laugh by Asking for Back Scratches from Boys
VIRAL VIDEO : Ticketless Passengers in 1st AC Coach: Railways Responds
play icon0:6
VIRAL VIDEO : Ticketless Passengers in 1st AC Coach: Railways Responds
VIRAL VIDEO : Florida Man Arrested for Cruelty: Strangling and Disposing of 16-Year-Old Dog
play icon0:22
VIRAL VIDEO : Florida Man Arrested for Cruelty: Strangling and Disposing of 16-Year-Old Dog