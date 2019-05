Rahul Gandhi slams aide Sam Pitroda over 1984 anti-Sikh riots remark

In a major blow to Overseas Congress' head Sam Pitroda, party chief Rahul Gandhi vehemently criticised him on Friday over his remark on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and asked him to apologise. On Thursday, Pitroda had made a distasteful remark on the riots. He had said, "What about 1984? It happened in 1984, so what? (1984 ko hua toh hua. Ab kya hai 1984 ka? 1984 mein hua to hua)." Watch this video to know more.