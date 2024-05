videoDetails

Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi in Panchkula

| Updated: May 23, 2024, 11:18 AM IST

Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi: Big news is coming between Lok Sabha elections 2024. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has made a big attack on PM Modi. Rahul said, 'Why the double character regarding corruption? Tribal CM is still in jail. Two CMs of the opposition were arrested.