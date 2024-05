videoDetails

Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi while having lunch with Lalu Family

| Updated: May 29, 2024, 11:00 AM IST

Rahul Gandhi lunch with Lalu Family: On Sunday, when Rahul Gandhi came to hold rallies in Bihar, he ate non-vegetarian food with Lalu family. Now Tejashwi posted a video of food in his social media account. In the video, Rahul Gandhi along with Tejashwi, Misa Bharti and Mukesh Sahni are seen taunting Prime Minister Modi.