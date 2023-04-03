हिन्दी
Rahul Gandhi to appeal against 2 year sentence in defamation case today
|
Updated:
Apr 03, 2023, 09:26 AM IST
Rahul Disqualified News: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi can appeal against the sentence of Suraj Court after being sentenced to two years in the defamation case.
Rahul Gandhi,Rahul gandhi news,Rahul Gandhi Disqualified,rahul gandhi convicted,Rahul Gandhi Disqualification,rahul gandhi latest news,Rahul Gandhi on Modi,Rahul Gandhi live,rahul gandhi disqualified as mp,Rahul Gandhi speech,Rahul Gandhi on PM Modi,rahul gandhi conviction,Rahul Gandhi defamation case,Rahul Gandhi news today,Rahul Gandhi BJP,Rahul Gandhi Protest,rahul gandhi convicted in defamation case,amit shah on rahul gandhi,rahul gandhi membership,