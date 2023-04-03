NewsVideos
Rahul Gandhi to appeal against 2 year sentence in defamation case today

|Updated: Apr 03, 2023, 09:26 AM IST
Rahul Disqualified News: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi can appeal against the sentence of Suraj Court after being sentenced to two years in the defamation case.

Attack on Dilip Ghosh's Convoy amid Hooghly Violence
6:39
Attack on Dilip Ghosh's Convoy amid Hooghly Violence
Rahul Gandhi to file plea against 2 year sentence in Modi Surname Case
3:40
Rahul Gandhi to file plea against 2 year sentence in Modi Surname Case
Bengal BJP State President Sukanta Majumdar to visit violence affected areas post Hooghly Violence
10:39
 Bengal BJP State President Sukanta Majumdar to visit violence affected areas post Hooghly Violence
Big Action on illegal construction after Baleshwar Mahadev Temple Incident in Indore
0:48
Big Action on illegal construction after Baleshwar Mahadev Temple Incident in Indore
Violence breaks out in Hooghly during procession, section 144 imposed
3:28
Violence breaks out in Hooghly during procession, section 144 imposed

