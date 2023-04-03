videoDetails

Rahul Gandhi to appeal against conviction in Surat court today

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 03, 2023, 01:36 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi will appeal in Surat court today against the two-year sentence awarded in the defamation case. Congress leaders themselves will be present in the court. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and the Chief Ministers of Congress ruled states will also visit Surat. Politics is also going on continuously on this issue. BJP has targeted Rahul Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi has insulted OBCs. Why is Rahul Gandhi preparing for hue and cry in the name of appeal today?