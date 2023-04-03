NewsVideos
videoDetails

Rahul Gandhi to appeal against conviction in Surat court today

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 03, 2023, 01:36 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi will appeal in Surat court today against the two-year sentence awarded in the defamation case. Congress leaders themselves will be present in the court. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and the Chief Ministers of Congress ruled states will also visit Surat. Politics is also going on continuously on this issue. BJP has targeted Rahul Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi has insulted OBCs. Why is Rahul Gandhi preparing for hue and cry in the name of appeal today?

All Videos

Uproar in Bihar assembly over violence in Sasaram and Nalanda
9:51
Uproar in Bihar assembly over violence in Sasaram and Nalanda
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Attacks Sambit Patra
7:15
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Attacks Sambit Patra
Rahul Gandhi Disqualified: Congress Leader To Challenge Conviction In Surat Court
14:1
Rahul Gandhi Disqualified: Congress Leader To Challenge Conviction In Surat Court
Uproar in Bihar assembly over violence, demands investigation
1:46
Uproar in Bihar assembly over violence, demands investigation
7-day break to 'fall in love'? China’s colleges are giving students break to fall in love
7-day break to 'fall in love'? China’s colleges are giving students break to fall in love

Trending Videos

9:51
Uproar in Bihar assembly over violence in Sasaram and Nalanda
7:15
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Attacks Sambit Patra
14:1
Rahul Gandhi Disqualified: Congress Leader To Challenge Conviction In Surat Court
1:46
Uproar in Bihar assembly over violence, demands investigation
7-day break to 'fall in love'? China’s colleges are giving students break to fall in love
Rahul Gandhi Disqualified,rahul disqualified news,Sambit Patra,Rahul defamation case,Rahul Gandhi,rahul gandhi latest news,Rahul Gandhi defamation case,rahul in surat,rahul gandhi in surat,rahul surat visit,2019 defamation case,Modi surname case,rahul sentenced to jail,rahul gandhi to file petition,rahul gandhi appeal,rahul gandhi appeal in surat court,Surat Court,surat cjm court,CJM Court,rahul on modi,breaking,Zee News,Hindi News,Priyanka Gandhi,