Rahul Gandhi to be on Wayanad Visit first time after losing Parliamentary Membership

| Updated: Apr 11, 2023, 01:05 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi will visit Wayanad for the first time today after the end of parliamentary membership in the 2019 defamation case. Many special reasons are being given for Rahul's visit to Wayanad. Know in this report what is the intention of Rahul's Wayanad tour and know about the complete program.