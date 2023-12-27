trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2703208
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Rahul Gandhi to carry out Nyaya Yatra from Manipur to Mumbai

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 27, 2023, 12:00 PM IST
Follow Us
Bharat Jodo Yatra: After Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is going to carry out Nyaya Yatra. This yatra will be taken out from 14 January to 20 March. Rahul Gandhi will conduct Nyay Yatra from Manipur to Mumbai.

All Videos

Know latest update on Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
Play Icon9:2
Know latest update on Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
Massive Pileup on Yamuna Expressway: 20 Vehicles Collide in Low Visibility
Play Icon1:38
Massive Pileup on Yamuna Expressway: 20 Vehicles Collide in Low Visibility
Pakistan Army opened fire to stop Indian Army operation
Play Icon3:45
Pakistan Army opened fire to stop Indian Army operation
VIRAL VIDEO : Unusual Twist on Agra National Highway: Locals Execute Spontaneous Heist on Truck Carrying Chickens Worth Rs 1.5 Lakh After Accident
Play Icon0:40
VIRAL VIDEO : Unusual Twist on Agra National Highway: Locals Execute Spontaneous Heist on Truck Carrying Chickens Worth Rs 1.5 Lakh After Accident
Rajouri Encounter: Suspicious goods found on Baramulla Highway
Play Icon4:13
Rajouri Encounter: Suspicious goods found on Baramulla Highway

Trending Videos

Know latest update on Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
play icon9:2
Know latest update on Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
Massive Pileup on Yamuna Expressway: 20 Vehicles Collide in Low Visibility
play icon1:38
Massive Pileup on Yamuna Expressway: 20 Vehicles Collide in Low Visibility
Pakistan Army opened fire to stop Indian Army operation
play icon3:45
Pakistan Army opened fire to stop Indian Army operation
VIRAL VIDEO : Unusual Twist on Agra National Highway: Locals Execute Spontaneous Heist on Truck Carrying Chickens Worth Rs 1.5 Lakh After Accident
play icon0:40
VIRAL VIDEO : Unusual Twist on Agra National Highway: Locals Execute Spontaneous Heist on Truck Carrying Chickens Worth Rs 1.5 Lakh After Accident
Rajouri Encounter: Suspicious goods found on Baramulla Highway
play icon4:13
Rajouri Encounter: Suspicious goods found on Baramulla Highway
Rahul Gandhi Nyay Yatra,Rahul Gandhi Nyay Yatra 2023,rahul gandhi rally 2023,Nyay Yatra,Congress,congress nyay yatra,congress nyay yatra 2023,