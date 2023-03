videoDetails

Rahul Gandhi to challenge CJM Court's decision in Defamation Case

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 30, 2023, 11:23 AM IST

In the 2019 defamation case, Rahul Gandhi was sentenced to two years by Surat's CJM court. In this connection, Rahul's membership of Parliament was rejected. Now Rahul Gandhi is going to challenge the verdict of the court. In this connection, Rahul has prepared a petition and can appeal in the court soon.