Rahul Gandhi to file plea against 2 year sentence in Modi Surname Case

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 03, 2023, 09:49 AM IST

In 2019 defamation case, Gujarat's CJM court sentenced Rahul Gandhi to two years imprisonment, after which Rahul's membership was rejected. Now, in this connection today, Rahul Gandhi will go to Surat to appeal and will go there and file a petition against the sentence.