trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2647608
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Rahul Gandhi to hold press conference at 3 pm raising questions over removal of words from speech

|Updated: Aug 11, 2023, 01:21 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi No Confidence Motion Speech Part Removed: During the discussion of the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha amid the monsoon session of Parliament, Rahul Gandhi attacked PM Modi over the Manipur violence. During this, Rahul was seen making derogatory remarks about Bharat Mata. Taking strict action regarding this, part of Rahul's comment related to Bharat Mata has been removed from the speech of the Lok Sabha. Rahul will hold a press conference regarding this today at 3 pm.

All Videos

Huge uproar in Lok Sabha over Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Suspension
play icon1:20
Huge uproar in Lok Sabha over Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Suspension
Home Minister Amit Shah to present CRPC Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha
play icon0:54
Home Minister Amit Shah to present CRPC Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha
Hawaii Fires: Devastation Across Hawaii, 6 killed and hundreds displaced in Hawaiian fires
play icon1:28
Hawaii Fires: Devastation Across Hawaii, 6 killed and hundreds displaced in Hawaiian fires
High Court issues notice to remove stay on action on News Click Portal and its founder
play icon2:28
High Court issues notice to remove stay on action on News Click Portal and its founder
Nitish Kumar targets PM Modi, 'He got scared of opposition unity'
play icon1:44
Nitish Kumar targets PM Modi, 'He got scared of opposition unity'

Trending Videos

Huge uproar in Lok Sabha over Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Suspension
play icon1:20
Huge uproar in Lok Sabha over Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Suspension
Home Minister Amit Shah to present CRPC Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha
play icon0:54
Home Minister Amit Shah to present CRPC Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha
Hawaii Fires: Devastation Across Hawaii, 6 killed and hundreds displaced in Hawaiian fires
play icon1:28
Hawaii Fires: Devastation Across Hawaii, 6 killed and hundreds displaced in Hawaiian fires
High Court issues notice to remove stay on action on News Click Portal and its founder
play icon2:28
High Court issues notice to remove stay on action on News Click Portal and its founder
Nitish Kumar targets PM Modi, 'He got scared of opposition unity'
play icon1:44
Nitish Kumar targets PM Modi, 'He got scared of opposition unity'
rahul gandhi lok sabha speech removed,rahul gandhi bharat mata statement,Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha,rahul gandhi today speech,rahul gandhi kiss smriti irani,Rahul Gandhi No Confidence Motion,no confidence motion,no confidence motion in parliament,no confidence motion rahul,rahul no confidence motion,Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi,opposition vs bjp,parliament monsoon session 2023,lok sabha part removed,bharat mata statement,Rahul Gandhi,rahul press conference,