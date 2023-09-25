trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2666750
Rahul Gandhi to launch Chhattisgarh Gramin Awas Yojana during Bilaspur visit

Updated: Sep 25, 2023, 07:21 AM IST
Rahul Gandhi Chhattisgarh Visit: Rahul Gandhi will be on a tour of Chhattisgarh. During this, he will launch the 'Chhattisgarh Rural Housing Justice Scheme' in the 'Housing Justice Conference' in Chhattisgarh. This program of Rahul will be held in Bilaspur district.
Trending Videos

