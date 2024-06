videoDetails

Indore airport has again received a bomb threat.

| Updated: Jun 21, 2024, 01:24 PM IST

Indore Airport Bomb Threat: Indore Airport has again received a bomb threat. In this matter, the Airport Authority has lodged a complaint at the Aerodrome police station. Let us tell you that this is the third time in the last two months that Indore Airport has received a bomb threat.