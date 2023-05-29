NewsVideos
Rahul Gandhi to meet Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 29, 2023, 03:08 PM IST
There is a lot of political activity in Rajasthan. Meanwhile, Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot are coming to Delhi today. In this connection, Rahul Gandhi will also meet both of them. In this report, know at what time the meeting will take place and why is it important?

