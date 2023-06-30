NewsVideos
videoDetails

Rahul Gandhi to meet Meitei community on second day of Manipur Visit

|Updated: Jun 30, 2023, 10:18 AM IST
Rahul Gandhi Manipur Visit: Today is the second day of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's visit to Manipur. During this, he is going to visit the camp of Meitei Samaj, after which he will return to Imphal and meet with the representatives of civil society.

All Videos

Maharashtra witnesses many incidents due to rain, bathroom slab collapse kills 1
play icon1:20
Maharashtra witnesses many incidents due to rain, bathroom slab collapse kills 1
Uniform Civil Code Bill may be introduced in Monsoon Session
play icon9:31
Uniform Civil Code Bill may be introduced in Monsoon Session
Three killed due to firing in Manipur during search operation
play icon0:34
Three killed due to firing in Manipur during search operation
Pentagon makes big statement on India-US Defence Relations
play icon0:35
Pentagon makes big statement on India-US Defence Relations
Lovebirds Ranbir, Alia give major couple goals at Mumbai Airport
play icon0:32
Lovebirds Ranbir, Alia give major couple goals at Mumbai Airport

Trending Videos

Maharashtra witnesses many incidents due to rain, bathroom slab collapse kills 1
play icon1:20
Maharashtra witnesses many incidents due to rain, bathroom slab collapse kills 1
Uniform Civil Code Bill may be introduced in Monsoon Session
play icon9:31
Uniform Civil Code Bill may be introduced in Monsoon Session
Three killed due to firing in Manipur during search operation
play icon0:34
Three killed due to firing in Manipur during search operation
Pentagon makes big statement on India-US Defence Relations
play icon0:35
Pentagon makes big statement on India-US Defence Relations
Lovebirds Ranbir, Alia give major couple goals at Mumbai Airport
play icon0:32
Lovebirds Ranbir, Alia give major couple goals at Mumbai Airport
rahul gandhi manipur visit,rahul gandhi manipur,rahul gandhi manipur news,rahul in manipur,rahul in manipur news,rahul manipur visit,Congress Rahul Gandhi,congress rahul gandhi in manipur,rahul manipur,rahul gandhi manipur visit second day,rahul manipur visit second day,Second day,second day of rahul gandhi,second day of rahul gandhi manipur visit,second day of manipur visit,Manipur violence,Violence in Manipur,Zee News,Hindi News,Breaking News,biren,