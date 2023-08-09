trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2646714
Rahul Gandhi to speak in Lok Sabha at 12pm over No Confidence Motion

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 09, 2023, 12:00 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi will speak on the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha today at 12 noon. Congress leader in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary told, 'Rahul Gandhi will speak today. He will start from our side at 12 noon.

