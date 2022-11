Rahul Gandhi turns bowler for boy in Indian jersey during Bharat Jodo Yatra

| Updated: Nov 03, 2022, 01:30 PM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi turned bowler for boy in Indian jersey during Bharat Jodo Yatra. Taking a break from speeches and rallies, the leader was seen flexing his cricket moves. The boy in the blue jersey, showcased his batting skills while playing with the leader.