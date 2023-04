videoDetails

Rahul Gandhi will go to court in 'Modi surname' case, gets 2 years sentence

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 03, 2023, 01:22 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi will appeal in Surat court today against the two-year sentence awarded in the defamation case. Congress leaders themselves will be present in the court. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and the Chief Ministers of Congress ruled states will also visit Surat.