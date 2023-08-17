trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2650037
Rahul Gandhi's big statement on PM Sangrahalaya, 'Nehru's identity is only work'

Aug 17, 2023
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will leave for Ladakh at 10 am. Rahul Gandhi will visit Ladakh and Kargil during his two-day visit on 17 and 18 August. On his way to Ladakh, Rahul surrounded the PM for changing the name of Nehru Memorial and said, 'Nehru's identity is only work'

