Rahul Gandhi's convoy stopped at a short distance from Imphal, asked to go by helicopter

|Updated: Jun 29, 2023, 03:42 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi In Manipur: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has gone on Manipur tour. During this, he stopped going by road at Vishnu Post, a short distance from Imphal. This restriction has been imposed for security reasons. Due to this, Rahul was asked to go by road.

