Rahul Gandhi's poster torned from Bengal

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 24, 2024, 03:26 PM IST
Posters of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra from Bengal have been torn down. Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is going to be held in Cooch Behar. Ahead of which the posters of Rahul's visit have been torn. Know the whole matter in this report.

