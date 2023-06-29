NewsVideos
Congress question on stopping Rahul - why object to opening love shop

|Updated: Jun 29, 2023, 05:33 PM IST
Rahul Manipur Visit: Party spokesperson Supriya Shrinate has raised questions on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi being stopped in Vishnupur, Manipur. He said that Rahul Gandhi has decided to open a shop of love in the market of hatred, why does he have any objection to this?

