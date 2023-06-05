NewsVideos
Rahul mentioned the difference between Mahatama Gandhi and Nathuram Godse

|Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 11:40 AM IST
Rahul Gandhi America Speech: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his address in America not only targeted PM Modi but also mentioned Mahatma Gandhi and Nathuram Godse. Learn in detail in this report what Rahul Gandhi said.

