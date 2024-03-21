Advertisement
Rahul raised questions on Election Commission after account was seized

|Updated: Mar 21, 2024, 04:44 PM IST
Congress held a press conference today ahead of Lok Sabha elections. During the press meet, Congress lanched scathing attack on BJP over freezing of Congress accounts. At the same time, Rahul raised questions on the Election Commission after the party's account was seized.

