Rahul vs Smriti Irani over Flying Kiss in Parliament!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 09, 2023, 05:12 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi Lok Sabha Speech: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took part in the discussion on the second day of the debate on the no-confidence motion. When the Congressmen were clapping on the matter of killing Mother India, Smriti Irani became enraged. Smriti Irani hit back at Rahul and said, you are not India because India is not corrupt. India believes in merit, not dynasty.

