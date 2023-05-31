NewsVideos
videoDetails

Rahul's allegation - he used all his might to stop the Bharat Jodo Yatra

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 31, 2023, 05:28 PM IST
Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi said in San Francisco, USA that he had used all his might to stop the visit of couples to India, used the police, nothing was working, while the effect of the visit was increasing. But we are not afraid of arrest.

All Videos

Big blow to Muslim side in Gynavapi Case
2:42
Big blow to Muslim side in Gynavapi Case
Is Rahul Gandhi's agenda of repeatedly insulting PM Modi while traveling abroad?
4:30
Is Rahul Gandhi's agenda of repeatedly insulting PM Modi while traveling abroad?
PM Modi reaches Pushkar in Rajasthan
4:9
PM Modi reaches Pushkar in Rajasthan
Jammu & Kashmir: 3 terrorists apprehended by Indian Army, J&K Police on LoC in Poonch Sector
2:22
Jammu & Kashmir: 3 terrorists apprehended by Indian Army, J&K Police on LoC in Poonch Sector
9 Years Of PM Modi: 9 Incidents That Tell You That 'PM Modi Is The Boss'
4:12
9 Years Of PM Modi: 9 Incidents That Tell You That 'PM Modi Is The Boss'

Trending Videos

2:42
Big blow to Muslim side in Gynavapi Case
4:30
Is Rahul Gandhi's agenda of repeatedly insulting PM Modi while traveling abroad?
4:9
PM Modi reaches Pushkar in Rajasthan
2:22
Jammu & Kashmir: 3 terrorists apprehended by Indian Army, J&K Police on LoC in Poonch Sector
4:12
9 Years Of PM Modi: 9 Incidents That Tell You That 'PM Modi Is The Boss'
Rahul Gandhi,Rahul Gandhi USA Visit,sanfransisco,PM Modi,Bharat Jodo Yatra,Rahul Gandhi,Rahul Gandhi on PM Modi,rahul usa visit,sanfransisco,मोदी जी भगवान को भी समझा देंगे,rahul gandhi san francisco,rahul gandhi san francisco speech,rahul gandhi us,rahul gandhi us tour,rahul gandhi us speech,Rahul Gandhi UK Speech,rahul gandhi america speech,rahul san francisco speech,rahul on pm modi,rahul and pm modi,fransisco speech,rahul attacks modi,rahul controversial speech,rahul us visit,rahul in america,breaking,Zee News,