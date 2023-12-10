trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2697313
Raid continues on MP Dheeraj Sahu's premises

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 10, 2023, 10:18 AM IST
Black money worth crores of rupees is being found in 3 states. Till now Rs 300 crores have been recovered. This entire matter is related to the family of Congress MP Dheeraj Sahu. Cash worth more than Rs 300 crore has been recovered so far in the raids conducted at 25 locations in Jharkhand, Orissa and West Bengal.
