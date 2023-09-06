trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2658780
Railways canceled 140 trains before G20 Summit 2023

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 06, 2023, 06:17 PM IST
India is fully prepared for G20. Railways has completed its preparations so that passengers do not face any difficulty during the G20 summit. Many passenger trains will be completely closed from 7 to 10 September. Railways has canceled about 140 trains.
