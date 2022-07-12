Rain havocs wreck : How severe is the flood situation in Gujarat?

Extremely heavy rain created havoc in Ahmedabad and parts of Gujarat as monsoon gained its pace across the State. Torrential rain led to waterlogging in roads and flooding in eastern Ahmedabad. Many parts of the state have received unusually high rainfall since Sunday. Some of these areas had recorded a deficit in monsoon rainfall until this month. Reportedly, many parts of Gujarat are vulnerable to floods because major rivers 'pass through a wide stretch of the very flat terrain before reaching the sea'

| Updated: Jul 12, 2022, 04:40 PM IST

