Rain in Darbhanga exposed the secrets of the Municipal Corporation, see the condition of submerged DMCH

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 08:54 AM IST
After heavy rains in Bihar's Darbhanga, all the wards of DMCH Hospital looked as if the hospital itself was built on water. Here every single ward was filled with 1 to 2 feet of water. At the same time, the dirty water of the drain was also filled in the houses of the people.
