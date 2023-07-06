trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2631642
Rain stopped the pace of life, jam in Noida due to water at many places

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 03:02 PM IST
Delhi Rain Traffic Update: It is raining heavily in the entire NCR including the capital Delhi since this morning. Due to the heavy rains, the road has been flooded in different areas, due to which the problem of heavy traffic jam has started on some roads. According to Delhi Traffic Police, traffic is affected on many roads of Delhi. This includes the road leading to Noida, the road leading to 11 Murti from Dhaula Kuan flyover.
