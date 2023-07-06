trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2631438
Rain will wreak havoc in 7 states, IMD issued alert

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 08:48 AM IST
The IMD has predicted normal rainfall across the country in the month of July. At the same time, an alert has been issued for heavy rains in 7 states of the country for the next 5 days. During this, there is a possibility of heavy rains at different places in Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, East Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.
