Raj Thackeray makes big disclosure on NCP rebellion

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 01:58 PM IST
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray has taunted NCP and Sharad Pawar over Ajit Pawar's support to BJP. When Ajit Pawar became deputy CM in the Shinde government, Raj Thackeray said that Sharad Pawar knows all this. And it's just political drama
