Raj Thackeray to visit Jalna today, bus service shut in many districts.

|Updated: Sep 04, 2023, 10:50 AM IST
Jalna Lathicharge News: Rajthakare will visit Jalna today in connection with the Jalna lathicharge case. During this time he will hold a meeting on Maratha reservation. CM Shinde will also attend this meeting.
