Raja Singh’s ‘Prophet’ remark condemned by AIMIM, says protest to continue until MLA’s arrest

Amid the derogatory remarks made against the Prophet Muhammad by yet another BJP leader, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on August 24 in Hyderabad, cleared that the protests will continue until the BJP MLA in question is not arrested. BJP MLA T Raja Singh’s recent controversial remarks against the Prophet has stirred unrest in the country.

| Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 01:20 PM IST

