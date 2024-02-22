trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723729
Rajasthan Accident News: Uncontrollable Bolero vehicle crushed 5 people

|Updated: Feb 22, 2024, 03:28 PM IST
Rajasthan Accident News: An uncontrolled Bolero vehicle crushed 5 people in Nagaur, Rajasthan. The accident happened during the procession. Out of which the condition of three people is said to be serious. The accident occurred due to the driver having a heart attack.

