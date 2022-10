Rajasthan: Artist makes meticulously carved sandalwood woman worth one crore rupees

| Updated: Oct 19, 2022, 01:00 PM IST

National awardee Kamlesh Jangid, a miniature artist from Jaipur, Rajasthan has made a meticulously carved woman of sandalwood worth rupees one crore. He has made several such wooden gems. The pieces are true marvels of art.