Rajasthan BJP makes big strategy ahead of Lok Sabha Elections

|Updated: Feb 28, 2024, 02:08 PM IST
BJP's core group meeting is underway in Rajasthan. Amid this, BJP has made a new strategy for Rajasthan. According to new strategy, BJP will give opportunity to new candidates. BJP can also give tickets to dozen of MPs.

