Rajasthan Cabinet Expansion: Expansion of Bhajan Lal Cabinet in Rajasthan

|Updated: Dec 30, 2023, 06:38 PM IST
Rajasthan is the first cabinet expansion of the Bhajan Lal government. Kirodilal Meena, Gajendra Singh Khinsar, Rajyavardhan Rathore, Babulal Kharadi, Madan Dilawar have taken oath as ministers.

