Rajasthan Caste Census: Caste census will be conducted in Rajasthan on the lines of Bihar.

|Updated: Oct 07, 2023, 11:44 AM IST
Rajasthan Caste Census: Before the assembly elections in Rajasthan, Congress has played a big bet. Like Bihar, Congress has decided to conduct caste census in Rajasthan also. CM Ashok Gehlot said that one has the right as per the population.
