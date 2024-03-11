NewsVideos
Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma to Leave for Ayodhya Ram Mandir Visit

|Updated: Mar 11, 2024, 11:12 AM IST
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma along with state government ministers and senior BJP leaders, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Kailash Chaudhary will go to Ayodhya for the darshan of Ram Lalla.

