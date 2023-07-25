trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2640152
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Rajasthan: Congress defends move to sack minister Gudha; BJP calls it ‘Shameful, Dictatorship’

|Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 09:15 AM IST
BJP leaders Ramlal Sharma, Satish Poonia and Congress leader Mamta Bhupesh have reacted to the manhandling of sacked Congressman Rajendra Gudha at the Rajasthan Assembly Session. Ramlal Sharma said, “When a minister is sacked they have the right to speak at the assembly. After speaking at the assembly, Congress legislators attacked him.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

In last 3-4 years, tax rates did not go up, but revenue is steadily going up: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
play icon7:2
In last 3-4 years, tax rates did not go up, but revenue is steadily going up: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Watch! Breathtaking visuals of revamped G20 summit venue ITPO complex of Pragati Maidan
play icon1:57
Watch! Breathtaking visuals of revamped G20 summit venue ITPO complex of Pragati Maidan
Who is running away from trials: Indian Wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Delhi High Court decision
play icon0:49
Who is running away from trials: Indian Wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Delhi High Court decision
Every hour 18 deaths happen in India due to accidents, we must find solution to this: Nitin Gadkari
play icon1:9
Every hour 18 deaths happen in India due to accidents, we must find solution to this: Nitin Gadkari
Opposition leaders continue protest over Sanjay Singh’s suspension for current session of Parliament on Manipur issue
play icon0:57
Opposition leaders continue protest over Sanjay Singh’s suspension for current session of Parliament on Manipur issue
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

In last 3-4 years, tax rates did not go up, but revenue is steadily going up: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
play icon7:2
In last 3-4 years, tax rates did not go up, but revenue is steadily going up: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Watch! Breathtaking visuals of revamped G20 summit venue ITPO complex of Pragati Maidan
play icon1:57
Watch! Breathtaking visuals of revamped G20 summit venue ITPO complex of Pragati Maidan
Who is running away from trials: Indian Wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Delhi High Court decision
play icon0:49
Who is running away from trials: Indian Wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Delhi High Court decision
Every hour 18 deaths happen in India due to accidents, we must find solution to this: Nitin Gadkari
play icon1:9
Every hour 18 deaths happen in India due to accidents, we must find solution to this: Nitin Gadkari
Opposition leaders continue protest over Sanjay Singh’s suspension for current session of Parliament on Manipur issue
play icon0:57
Opposition leaders continue protest over Sanjay Singh’s suspension for current session of Parliament on Manipur issue