Rajasthan Cyclone Update: The storm caused havoc!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 10:46 AM IST
Cyclone Biparjoy: Biparjoy storm has caused havoc in many cities of Rajasthan. The rainy season continues. Electric poles along with hundreds of trees have collapsed due to the storm.

