Rajasthan: Dholpur reels under severe waterlogging after heavy rainfall

| Updated: Sep 22, 2022, 01:50 PM IST

Waterlogging was witnessed in several parts of Dholpur after heavy rainfall on September 21. Commuters faced difficulty in moving around the city. India Meteorological Department has predicted partly cloudy sky with heavy rain or thunderstorm for the upcoming week. Minimum and maximum temperature would hover between 23 degrees Celsius and 30 degrees Celsius respectively.