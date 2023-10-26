trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2680163
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Rajasthan ED Breaking: ED summons CM Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot

|Updated: Oct 26, 2023, 12:32 PM IST
Rajasthan ED Breaking: ED has sent summons to CM Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot.. CM Gehlot himself gave this information on social media.. CM wrote that what I have been saying. BJP in Rajasthan does not want that the state women Before the farmers could get the benefit of the guarantee given by the Congress, the news came that ED has raided the house of Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra. The ED team is raiding his house in Sikar.
Follow Us

All Videos

China's spy ship has reached Colombo
play icon4:32
China's spy ship has reached Colombo
ED raids the house of Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra
play icon3:27
ED raids the house of Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra
Bihar Breaking: Huge ruckus in Begusarai, two communities clashed
play icon13:22
Bihar Breaking: Huge ruckus in Begusarai, two communities clashed
January 22nd, 2024 Date Is Set For Installation Of The Lord Ram Idol In The Ram Temple In Ayodhya
play icon3:58
January 22nd, 2024 Date Is Set For Installation Of The Lord Ram Idol In The Ram Temple In Ayodhya
play icon3:13
"Hamas Hiding Behind Palestinian Civilians," Said Biden At Joint Press Conference With Australian PM Albanese

Trending Videos

China's spy ship has reached Colombo
play icon4:32
China's spy ship has reached Colombo
ED raids the house of Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra
play icon3:27
ED raids the house of Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra
Bihar Breaking: Huge ruckus in Begusarai, two communities clashed
play icon13:22
Bihar Breaking: Huge ruckus in Begusarai, two communities clashed
January 22nd, 2024 Date Is Set For Installation Of The Lord Ram Idol In The Ram Temple In Ayodhya
play icon3:58
January 22nd, 2024 Date Is Set For Installation Of The Lord Ram Idol In The Ram Temple In Ayodhya
play icon3:13
"Hamas Hiding Behind Palestinian Civilians," Said Biden At Joint Press Conference With Australian PM Albanese
Rajasthan Elections 2023,Ashok Gehlot son,Vaibhav Gehlot,Vaibhav Gehlot,ED summons Ashok Gehlot's son,ED raid,ed raid news,Govind Singh Dotasara,Zee News,Zee News,Hindi,Breaking News,Govind Singh Dotasra,ED raid,Jaipur,Rajasthan,Congress,Govind Singh Dotasra,Congress news,ED raid on Govind Singh Dotasra,ED raid,Govind Singh Dotasara,Rajasthan news,rpsc paper leak,Rajasthan paper leak,Govind Singh Dotasra,Govind Singh Dotasra ed raid,ED raid,ED raid on Govind Singh Dotasra,ed raid rajasthan,rajasthan paper leak case,REET paper leak case,rajasthan ed raid today,omprakash hoodla,ed raid on omprakash hoodla,ed raid news,rajasthan Ed raid news today,jaipur ed raid,rajasthan ed raid news in hindi,rajashan news,Jaipur News,