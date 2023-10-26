trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2680192
Rajasthan ED Breaking: Mallikarjun Kharge said on ED summons to Ashok Gehlot's son

|Updated: Oct 26, 2023, 01:28 PM IST
Rajasthan ED Breaking: Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge's statement has come on the ED summons to Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's son...When elections come, ED-CBI, IT etc. become the real Panna Pramukhs of BJP... Let us tell you That ED has sent summons to CM Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot.. CM Gehlot himself gave this information on social media.. CM wrote that what I have been saying. In Rajasthan, BJP does not want that the women and farmers of the state will get help from Congress.
