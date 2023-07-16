trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636405
Rajasthan Election 2023: BJP's new campaign in Rajasthan, opened a front against Ashok Gehlot.

Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 08:00 PM IST
BJP President JP Nadda has blown the bugle of Rajasthan elections during his visit to Rajasthan. BJP is starting a new campaign in Rajasthan. BJP has started 'Nahi Sahega Rajasthan' movement in Rajasthan. JP Nadda has fiercely targeted the Congress government in his address.
