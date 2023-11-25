trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2692067
Rajasthan Election 2023: "Govt Will Be Repeated" Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Exudes Confidence

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 25, 2023, 12:40 PM IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister exuded confidence on the Rajasthan Assembly Polling Day and stated that the Congress government will be repeated in the poll-bound state. He also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for attacking him during his election speeches. He further asserted that the BJP tried to topple the government.
Union Minister Arjun Meghwal casts vote, expresses confidence in BJP's victory
Union Minister Arjun Meghwal casts vote, expresses confidence in BJP's victory
Amit Shah said – Telangana has a loan worth lakhs and crores
Amit Shah said – Telangana has a loan worth lakhs and crores
CM Ashok Gehlot will reach shortly Jodhpur Booth to cast his vote
CM Ashok Gehlot will reach shortly Jodhpur Booth to cast his vote
Encounter of the accused who attacked the bus driver-conductor
Encounter of the accused who attacked the bus driver-conductor
Rajasthan election 2023: Lal Diary is fabricated- Says Ashok Gehlot's son
 Rajasthan election 2023: Lal Diary is fabricated- Says Ashok Gehlot's son

