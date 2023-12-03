trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2695082
Rajasthan Election Result 2023: Ashok Gehlot resigns as Chief Minister

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 03, 2023, 09:34 PM IST
Rajasthan election result 2023 LIVE Update: Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana. Today is a very important day for the politics of these four states. Counting of votes started at 8 am in the four states. Ashok Gehlot announced his resignation after BJP's bumper victory in Rajasthan. Ashok Gehlot has resigned. Rahul Gandhi's big statement has come on the resignation of Ashok Gehlot.
Shivraj Singh: 'Women power win Madhya Pradesh for BJP'
Play Icon3:11
Shivraj Singh: 'Women power win Madhya Pradesh for BJP'
10 powerful statements of Modi's speech after victory
Play Icon6:20
10 powerful statements of Modi's speech after victory
BJP Celebration: Bow to Janta Janardan, says PM Modi
Play Icon3:50
BJP Celebration: Bow to Janta Janardan, says PM Modi
PM Modi receives rousing welcome at BJP HQ
Play Icon4:25
PM Modi receives rousing welcome at BJP HQ
Assembly Election Result 2023 LIVE Update: Mahadev app became the reason for Bhupesh Baghel's defeat?
Play Icon3:24
Assembly Election Result 2023 LIVE Update: Mahadev app became the reason for Bhupesh Baghel's defeat?

